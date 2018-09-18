Stuart Pearce Believes Unai Emery Looking to Inject More Energy Into Arsenal Following Wenger Exit

By 90Min
September 18, 2018

Former Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce believes Unai Emery is looking to add more energy into an Arsenal side inherited from predecessor Arsene Wenger. 

The Frenchman spent 22 years at the north London club before leaving the club at the end of last season, developing a side known for their brand of passing footbal. Emery's task now he has taken over is to revamp things a little and  implement his style on the squad.

FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-ARSENAL

And after suffering a difficult start to his reign at the Emirates, Emery has won his last three Premier League games, with Pearce noting the changes the Spaniard is looking to make while keeping some aspects of Wenger's play.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, as quoted by The Express, he said: " There’s an evolvement of Arsenal as a football team. Arsenal have played in such a set way for so long, I think Arsenal have to find a slightly different way.

"Take all the good things from the Arsene Wenger era, looking after the ball, and prodding and probing, and maybe put a bit more energy into their play a little bit. I think that’s what he’s looking for."

One man who has impressed at Arsenal since arriving in the summer, despite failing to start a game as of yet, is Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The £26.4m signing has come off the bench in all five Premier League games so far, with the 22-year-old catching the eye of Emery in the recent win against Newcastle, and Pearce thinks Torreira can be the man to help inject the desired energy into the side.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Pearce continued, stating: "He wants to go forward maybe a bit more regularly than some of their other players. He looks for that forward pass."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)