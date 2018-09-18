Stuart Pearce Believes Unai Emery Looking to Inject More Energy Into Arsenal Following Wenger Exit

Former Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce believes Unai Emery is looking to add more energy into an Arsenal side inherited from predecessor Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman spent 22 years at the north London club before leaving the club at the end of last season, developing a side known for their brand of passing footbal. Emery's task now he has taken over is to revamp things a little and implement his style on the squad.

And after suffering a difficult start to his reign at the Emirates, Emery has won his last three Premier League games, with Pearce noting the changes the Spaniard is looking to make while keeping some aspects of Wenger's play.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, as quoted by The Express, he said: " There’s an evolvement of Arsenal as a football team. Arsenal have played in such a set way for so long, I think Arsenal have to find a slightly different way.

"Take all the good things from the Arsene Wenger era, looking after the ball, and prodding and probing, and maybe put a bit more energy into their play a little bit. I think that’s what he’s looking for."

One man who has impressed at Arsenal since arriving in the summer, despite failing to start a game as of yet, is Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The £26.4m signing has come off the bench in all five Premier League games so far, with the 22-year-old catching the eye of Emery in the recent win against Newcastle, and Pearce thinks Torreira can be the man to help inject the desired energy into the side.

Pearce continued, stating: "He wants to go forward maybe a bit more regularly than some of their other players. He looks for that forward pass."