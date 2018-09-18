Unai Emery Set to Hand Lucas Torreira First Arsenal Start in Europa League Opener

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is ready to final hand summer signing Lucas Torreira his first start for the club in their Europa League opener against Vorskla Poltava on Thursday.

Having arrived in north London for an estimated £26.4m, the 22-year-old is yet to start a game for the Gunners, instead coming off the bench in all five Premier League games so far, with his most recent cameo in the win against Newcastle catching the eye of Emery.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As a result, the Daily Mail are reporting that Torreira will make his full debut for the club in the Europa League, as Arsenal look to start their Group E campaign with a win.

After an impressive World Cup for Uruguay, many expected the combative midfielder to slot straight into Arsenal's midfield, but he has instead found starts difficult to come by in England.

When called upon however, the former Sampdoria man has impressed, and will hope to take advantage of the opportunity against the Ukrainian side in order to become a permanent fixture in the side.

Torreira could be one of three summer signings making their full debut for the club, as goalkeeper Bernd Leno and full back Stephan Lichtsteiner are also expected to start at the Emirates, with Emery looking to rotate his side ahead of a Premier League clash against Everton.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

After a difficult start to the season, losing their opening two games, Arsenal have won their last three league games as Emery continues to implement his ideas onto his squad.