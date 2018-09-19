Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben insists there is plenty of life left in him at the top level despite turning 34-years-old earlier this year.

The attacking star has been a key figure for the Bavarian giants in the early goings of the season, having been restored to the starting lineup for the last two of the club's league games.

In that time he has notched two goals to take his club tally to 140, and continued to defy all outside expectation over his ability to make an impact in what many see as the latter stage of his prolific career.

However, Robben has revealed he has kept it simple this season. The simple enjoyment of playing has given him a new lease of life as he aims to make a significant contribution for his side at every opportune moment this season.

"I always give everything. If I don’t play, I always try to go pedal to the floor when I come in," Robben told bundesliga.com.

"It’ll happen a lot more, but it’s important to give everything and be important for the team when you’re on the pitch.

"I’m 34 now, and I just try to enjoy every moment. Sometimes it hits you how lucky you are to be able to play here, at a sold-out Allianz Arena. You just have to enjoy it. I don’t know how long it’ll last, but I don’t feel like I’m 34 right now.

"I feel very, very fit. Hopefully it’ll stay that way for a long time. Then I can enjoy playing. I always try to do that. Then you can be successful."

While Robben is enjoying the start to the campaign, so is new manager Niko Kovac having overseen an undefeated start to life at the Allianz Arena.

And when asked about the eighth manager to oversee the club since he joined in 2009, Robben added: "Every coach has his own style, but I wouldn’t say he’s matey. He’s the coach, he’s the boss - he makes the decisions.

"Sometimes he comes across as relaxed. He tries to get along with all the players and build a good relationship with them. That’s important, but it’s not easy.

"To me it’s like he’s still a player. He’s very ambitious and takes things seriously. He really values the physical aspect of the game, we all noticed that in pre-season. He knows what we need in order to be successful.

"I like his approach, especially his people skills. He’s honest. He says when something is good and also if something isn’t. That’s why he’s not really matey because he has to address the bad things."