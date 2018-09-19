WATCH: Aston Villa's John McGinn Scores Fantastic Volley

In Aston Villa's 2-1 Saturday loss to Sheffield Wednesday, John McGinn scored an audacious volley. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
September 22, 2018

It wasn't the scoreline that Aston Villa fans wanted but midfielder John McGinn gave them a goal to remember on Saturday in the Championship. 

After going down 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the second half, Steve Bruce's squad was searching for an equalizer. Enter McGinn, who took a chance from outside the box after the visitors cleared the ball, and delivered a fantastic volley. 23-year-old McGinn moved to Aston Villa this past summer from Hibernian and is already a fan favorite, mainly due to his tireless running in the midfield. But thanks to goals like this, he is now known for more than his work rate.

The host team could not take win, however, and lost 2-1 after Steven Fletcher regained Wednesday's lead within a few minutes.  

 

