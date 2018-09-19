Aston Villa & Watford Eyeing Move for Chelsea's Gary Cahill as Both Clubs Seek Defensive Experience

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Aston Villa are looking to fill the void left by veteran defender John Terry with Chelsea's Gary Cahill, but face competition from Watford, according to reports. 

The Blues captain, 32, faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge under new manager Maurizio Sarri, after failing to feature in any of the Blues' five matchday squads so far. As a result, a host of clubs have registered their interest in the former England defender, with a move away looking likely. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Cahill is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea - who he joined in 2012 - and would be available on a free transfer next summer, which could be an attractive proposition for the Villans given their recent financial predicament.

According to French outlet La Gazette des Transferts, via Sport Witness, the Championship club will consider making an attempt to bring the 32-year-old back to the club, over ten years since he departed Villa Park for Bolton Wanderers.

Watford, similarly, view Cahill as a man capable of injecting experience into their side, and may consider making an offer for him at the expense of defensive duo Miguel Britos and Younes Kaboul, who are out of contract at the end of the season. 

The report from France comes amid reported interest from Marseille and Bordeaux, who are both keeping tabs on Cahill's situation alongside La Liga side Sevilla. 

Having being overlooked in the Premier League to date for the likes of David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Cahill could be handed his first appearance of the campaign in the Blues' Europa League clash with PAOK Salonika on Thursday as Sarri looks to rotate his squad - as per the Telegraph

The game could also see Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley given a place in the starting lineup, as both look to impress their new boss.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)