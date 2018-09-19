Bayern Munich is set to face Benfica on Wednesday, Sept. 19, in the clubs' opening group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Bayern enters the contest after a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen. The reigning Bundesliga champions are undefeated through their first three league matches this season.

Benfica is coming off a 2-1 win over Rio Ave in Portugal's Primeira Liga. The club is unbeaten through four games to open its league campaign.

Bayern leads the all-time head-to-head series between the two sides with a 1-1-0 record. The two clubs last met during the 2016 Champions League's group stage.

Here's how you can watch the match.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in U.S.

Live Stream: fuboTV, Bleacher Report Live, Univision Deportes En Vivo

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.