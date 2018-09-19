'The Best Player in the World': Liverpool Fans Praise Star's Dominant Performance in Win Over PSG

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Liverpool stunned the Premier League when they smashed their club-record transfer and the world-record amount paid for a defender when they signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January, but his performance against PSG on Tuesday night was the latest piece of evidence that the Dutchman was worth every penny.


Liverpool were sharp, aggressive and dominant as they stunned the French champions with a pulsating 3-2 win over Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Champions League, providing Anfield with another memorable Champions League night to add to their illustrious history of European success.

From front to back of the pitch, Jurgen Klopp’s side executed a masterful game plan which was simply too much for the Parisians to live with. Arriving on Merseyside with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe expected to take centre stage, PSG’s superstars were out-run, out-fought and out-played.

Whilst Liverpool’s electrifying attacking exploits typically win most of the plaudits, the Reds’ defensive game was equally impressive in halting the visitors’ attacking inroads, with van Dijk at the heart of the action.

The 27-year-old was typically composed, solid and influential in shoring up the Liverpool backline and providing the first line of quality in moving his side forward from the back.

Not only did he contribute immensely to keeping PSG’s frontline generally peripheral in the match, van Dijk provided a characteristically complete defensive performance in playing forward from his central defensive position and setting the tempo and standards of quality for his side with assured passing.

Liverpool fans were once again delighted with what they saw from their star defender as the Dutchman continued to prove worthy of their club’s heavy investment in the Dutchman’s services.

Here is a selection of how Liverpool supporters responded on Twitter to van Dijks’ dominant display on Tuesday night…

