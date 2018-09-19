Danny Murphy Suggests Why Mauricio Pochettino Left Out Duo for Tottenham's Clash With Inter

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy has suggested Mauricio Pochettino left out Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld for his side's Champions League clash with Inter as they have been looking tired recently.

The defeat to Inter means Pochettino has lost three consecutive games for the first time since joining Spurs and has been facing serious questions about the fitness of his side after failing to sign any new players during the summer transfer window.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Speaking on Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT as quoted by HITC, Murphy said: “I wonder if he was leaving out players who looked tired. But if he came out and said that the first thing people would have said is ‘what about Harry Kane, he needs a rest?'


“But they’re not in a position to rest Harry Kane. (If Pochettino said Trippier and Alderweireld needed to be rested) then people would have said Kane is the one he should be giving a rest, too.”

Pochettino initially claimed he was resting the duo of Trippier and Alderweireld for 'technical reasons' per the Telegraph, which prompted many fans and pundits to question the meaning behind Pochettino's words.

Kane has been the subject of a lot of talk recently following some disappointing displays for both Tottenham and England, with it being frequently suggested that Kane needs an extended period of rest to rediscover his best form.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Kane has failed to find the back of the net in Tottenham's last three games, whilst he also drew a blank against Spain for England in the UEFA Nations League. Both Tottenham and England failed to win any of these matches, proving just how important Kane is to both his club and his country. 

Kane's recent emergence as a world-class striker makes it hard for Pochettino to rest the striker, whilst Fernando Llorente is not believed to be a reliable reserve option.

