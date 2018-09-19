Diego Simeone Lauds 'Decisive' Antoine Griezmann After Atletico Madrid's 2-1 Monaco Win

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone praised Antoine Griezmann for his selfless performance against Monaco on Tuesday, after Los Colchoneros fought back from one goal behind to claim all three points in their opening match of the Champions League group stages.

Samuel Grandsir's strike just 18 minutes into the match gave the hosts a deserved lead at the Stade Louis II, but Atlético devastated their opponents thanks to goals from Diego Costa and José Giménez just before half-time.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Despite failing to get on the scoresheet, Griezmann's sumptuous assist for the equalising goal and his ability to win the match-winning corner caught the eye of Atlético Madrid's manager, and Simeone showered the world champion with praise after the match.

"Griezmann is growing match after match," Simeone said after the match, quoted by Goal. "We came from a big effort against Eibar.

"Today we started at a disadvantage and [Griezmann] appeared at important moments and in places where he harms.

"He's decisive. The combinations with Costa were destabilising. [They had a] great game."

Griezmann has been hitting the headlines recently for his comments surrounding FIFA's The Best award, where the Frenchman suggested he should have been on the final shortlist following his Europa League and World Cup winning season last year.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

On Tuesday, however, the 27-year-old rightly let his left foot do all the talking as Atlético Madrid kick-started their Champions League campaign, and Griezmann will be hoping to maintain his form ahead of the highly anticipated Madrid derby later this month.