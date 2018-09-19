Ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair Named as Surprise Candidate for Role of Premier League Chairman

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has emerged as a shock candidate to be the next chairman of the Premier League.

The Daily Mail reports that the former Labour Party leader's name has been discussed :"during informal discussions at the last clubs’ meeting."

The current Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore announced in June he would be stepping down, after spending 20 years at the helm.

Alongside Blair, other (less controversial) names in the frame for chairman are former BT chief Gavin Patterson and Sky Sports boss Barney Francis.

Gordon Taylor, chief executive of the Professional Footballer's Association, has insisted the decision of who replaces Scudamore cannot be rushed.

He said earlier this year: "We expect to make an appropriate appointment in good time so there can be a seamless transition.

"To some extent it’s like a football club.

"Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal and Sir Alex leaving Manchester United left big shoes to fill and so does Richard Scudamore. It’s certainly a big challenge."

The notion of Blair, whose became a polarising figure during his tenure as UK leader between 1997 and 2007, as Premier League chief may face resistance. However, his lack of affiliation to BT or Sky may be an advantage with the Mail's report claiming it is unlikely that the nominations panel, led by Chelsea’s Bruce Buck, would risk alienating rights holders.

Although not a serious football fan, during his reign as Prime Minister, Blair once appeared on Football Focus and also suggested that the English and Scottish football leagues might merge into one.