Ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair Named as Surprise Candidate for Role of Premier League Chairman

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has emerged as a shock candidate to be the next chairman of the Premier League.

The Daily Mail reports that the former Labour Party leader's name has been discussed :"during informal discussions at the last clubs’ meeting."

The current Premier League chairman Richard Scudamore announced in June he would be stepping down, after spending 20 years at the helm.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Alongside Blair, other (less controversial) names in the frame for chairman are former BT chief Gavin Patterson and Sky Sports boss Barney Francis.

Gordon Taylor, chief executive of the Professional Footballer's Association, has insisted the decision of who replaces Scudamore cannot be rushed.

He said earlier this year: "We expect to make an appropriate appointment in good time so there can be a seamless transition.

"To some extent it’s like a football club.

Pool/GettyImages

"Arsene Wenger leaving Arsenal and Sir Alex leaving Manchester United left big shoes to fill and so does Richard Scudamore. It’s certainly a big challenge."

The notion of Blair, whose became a polarising figure during his tenure as UK leader between 1997 and 2007, as Premier League chief may face resistance. However, his lack of affiliation to BT or Sky may be an advantage with the Mail's report claiming it is unlikely that the nominations panel, led by Chelsea’s Bruce Buck, would risk alienating rights holders. 

Although not a serious football fan, during his reign as Prime Minister, Blair once appeared on Football Focus and also suggested that the English and Scottish football leagues might merge into one. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)