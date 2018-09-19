'It's a Blessing': Ernesto Valverde Heaps Praise on Lionel Messi After Outstanding PSV Treble

Ernesto Valverde described the presence of Lionel Messi in his Barcelona team as a 'blessing' following the La Liga champions' 4-0 Champions League win against PSV on Tuesday night.

A hat-trick from Messi powered La Blaugrana to victory, with the magic man yet again sending supporters into rapture. Curling in an insane free-kick on the half hour mark to open the scores, Barca's captain left onlookers speechless.

As quoted by Sport, Valverde said: "It’s a blessing to have Messi in your side and a problem for anyone that doesn’t.

Outstanding, ruthless match from the best player in the world. A festival of spectacular passes, three outstanding finishes, and a dominant performance, the kind that Barça fans are used to, but most clearly aren't as they don't watch Messi enough these days. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) September 18, 2018

"He makes the extraordinary look routine.

"We're seeing something unique, something that hasn't been seen in many years. As a player in La Liga, I don’t remember anyone like him. And it will be tough to find anyone else like him in the future."

VI-Images/GettyImages

As for Blaugrana's all round performance, Valverde admitted he was content, adding: "I am satisfied in terms of winning 4-0. It was a struggle, though, which is normal. They were well organised from the start, looking to do damage on the counter-attack.

"We knew it would be difficult. It was tough to get that first goal. But we did well. After the second goal, we were much calmer."

Ernesto Valverde opting to still attack despite having a goal lead in the 70th minute? I’m impressed. — Fútbol España (@SpainSystem) September 18, 2018

Finishing up, the 54-year-old head coach commented on the ever developing influence of Barcelona's €105m wonderkid, stating: "[Ousmane] Dembele is feeling very good.





"He finds the goal with continuity. He is able to beat the defence and break the balance of the game."