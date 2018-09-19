Journalist Provides Update on Dele Alli's Injury Following Disastrous 3-Game Losing Streak

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli could be close to a return to first team football for the club, providing a much needed boost to club morale following a three game losing streak.

Alli has been out of action since injuring his hamstring while on international duty with England. During that time, Spurs have played Liverpool and Inter, losing 2-1 on both occasions and looking ragged in the process.

Much has been made of the depth (or lack of) in Spurs' squad, and the injury to Alli seems to have highlighted it once again. However, according to Ben Dinnery, Alli could be close to a return.

As one of Spurs' most potent attackers, Alli's return could provide a much needed boost to the club. Three losses on the bounce are starting to effect morale, and more worrying is the manner in which Spurs are losing games.

The North London club travel to Brighton this weekend, who have already recorded a victory over Manchester United at the Amex this season. With Brighton's focus on defensive shape, Spurs could find it hard to break Chris Hughton's men down; hence the need for Alli.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Spurs will be looking to get back on track with victory over the Seagulls, but even a win may struggle to paper over the obvious cracks within their squad. Their lack of depth was well documented and has been for many seasons, we may just be starting to see the effects of it.

