Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Strikers Firmino & Sturridge After Dramatic 3-2 Win Over PSG

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his side following their impressive 3-2 victory over French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner gave Liverpool a deserved 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. However, the hosts almost threw away the three points as goals from Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe looked to have rescued a point for PSG. 

Just as many viewers were wondering just how Klopp's side had thrown away three points, a stoppage time strike from substitute Roberto Firmino, who celebrated by jokingly covering his injured eye, ensured victory for Liverpool.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Klopp was eager to praise his side's performance despite the late scare. 

He said: “It was really important we started like we did. We were so strong and good with the ball.

“We changed the system because we expected a change from them. We needed all of our focus and we covered a lot of yards and closed all of the gaps."

Klopp was also impressed with the performance of Daniel Sturridge, who was preferred to Roberto Firmino in attack after the Brazilian was forced to miss training with an eye injury. 

He said: “Daniel played a super game. I have never seen him as fit as he is in the moment. 

"He was everywhere. He helped left and right and we was in the box when he was needed.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

“Then you can bring Bobby Firmino on and that helps a lot and I loved his goal celebration.”


Liverpool will now be preparing themselves for a Premier League clash with Southampton. They will also face Chelsea in both the league and the Carabao Cup, ahead of travelling to Italy to face Napoli in their second Champions League match.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)