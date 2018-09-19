Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Strikers Firmino & Sturridge After Dramatic 3-2 Win Over PSG

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on his side following their impressive 3-2 victory over French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner gave Liverpool a deserved 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. However, the hosts almost threw away the three points as goals from Thomas Meunier and Kylian Mbappe looked to have rescued a point for PSG.

Just as many viewers were wondering just how Klopp's side had thrown away three points, a stoppage time strike from substitute Roberto Firmino, who celebrated by jokingly covering his injured eye, ensured victory for Liverpool.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Klopp was eager to praise his side's performance despite the late scare.

He said: “It was really important we started like we did. We were so strong and good with the ball.

“We changed the system because we expected a change from them. We needed all of our focus and we covered a lot of yards and closed all of the gaps."

Klopp was also impressed with the performance of Daniel Sturridge, who was preferred to Roberto Firmino in attack after the Brazilian was forced to miss training with an eye injury.

He said: “Daniel played a super game. I have never seen him as fit as he is in the moment.

"He was everywhere. He helped left and right and we was in the box when he was needed.

“Then you can bring Bobby Firmino on and that helps a lot and I loved his goal celebration.”





Liverpool will now be preparing themselves for a Premier League clash with Southampton. They will also face Chelsea in both the league and the Carabao Cup, ahead of travelling to Italy to face Napoli in their second Champions League match.