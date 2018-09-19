Man Utd & Chelsea Alerted as Star Midfielder Is Told to Wait for New Barcelona Contract

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs in recent days after being told he has to be patient if he wants to sign a new contract in Catalonia.

The Croatia international has just under three years left on his current deal with the club, but Rakitić is already eager to put pen to paper on a long-term agreement at the Camp Nou.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently confirmed that although the club would like to meet Rakitić's demands this season, talks over a new deal will have to be put on hold for another 12 months.





And talkSPORT claims that this latest development has convinced the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City to step up their interest in the World Cup finalist when the transfer window reopens in January.

The three Premier League giants have often been linked with a move for Rakitić throughout his career, often dating back as far as his time with Sevilla or German side Schalke.

Most recently the midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and the French side, who wasted an impressive comeback against Liverpool to lose in their Champions League opener on Tuesday, enquired about signing the Croatian during the summer.

Rakitić has spent over four years in Catalonia following a brilliant three-year spell with La Liga rivals Sevilla, going on to make 220 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

The 30-year-old has cemented his place in the club's first team during that time, and he is now one of the more senior players in the squad following the departure of Andrés Iniesta.