Martin Keown Slams Liverpool Star Despite Influential Role in Champions League Win Over PSG

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge may have set up his team's thrilling victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but Martin Keown rued his wastefulness in front of goal which could have made it a more comfortable evening for the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp's decision to hand Sturridge his first start in the elite European competition for six-years was quickly vindicated after the striker headed home the opener in the first term, James Milner soon doubled the lead before the Reds were pulled back to level terms in the second half.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Roberto Firmino saved Liverpool's blushes with an injury time strike to seal a dramatic victory, but the England international missed a host of chances to tie up the game - leading the former Arsenal man to criticise his decision making and match sharpness.

“Daniel Sturridge showed he still has plenty to offer Jurgen Klopp," Keown told the Daily Mail. “But he spurned two glorious chances that would have put Liverpool out of sight.

In his last 37 starts (since the start of 2015/16), Daniel Sturridge has 25 goals & 7 assists 😱



The concept that he was “finished” was a myth. Has still contributed with top class numbers when he’s played.



Injuries are his issue. His ability should never have been in question. pic.twitter.com/rIONALBCux — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) September 18, 2018

“15 minutes before Sturridge opened the scoring, Klopp was up on his feet relaying instructions to his centre forward. Spotting that the PSG centre halves Thiago Silva and Presnel Kimpembe were positioned too far apart, Klopp gestured to Sturridge to keep making runs in between them.

“That is exactly how he put Liverpool 1-0 up on the half-hour. With the centre backs already stretched following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant cross from the right, Sturridge nipped in between them to meet Andrew Robertson’s delivery from the left.

“PSG should have been prepared for a barrage of crosses from Liverpool’s full backs. Instead, Silva and Kimpembe kept leaving a huge gap for Liverpool to repeatedly exploit.

“As the teams returned for the second half, Klopp was in Sturridge’s ear again — clearly encouraging him to keep asking questions of the PSG defenders.

“In the second half, his poor control saw him foul PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola when he could well have shot with his first touch. Minutes later, he should have buried another header. He should have ended the night with a hat-trick,” he added.

The goal at Anfield on Tuesday evening was Sturridge's second of the season in what was just his fifth appearance of the campaign, and the first as a member of the starting lineup.