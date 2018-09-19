PHOTO: Barcelona Reportedly Give Green Light for New 'Revolutionary' Kit Design for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
September 19, 2018

Barcelona are set to switch their traditional vertical stripes for a new 'revolutionary' design on next season's kit, according to reports. 

While the Blaugrana previously donned a hooped kit in season 2015/16, the next radical decision over jersey design may divide opinion even further. For the first time in the club's history, no stripes will be on the shirt, with the supposed home strip instead featuring a checkered look, akin to Croatia's national side. 

Joan Vehils, former director of Catalan paper Sport, revealed the news on Twitter, where he said: "This will be the new Nike del Barça t-shirt!!! Checkered!!! Soon the production will begin and yesterday some executives saw the FC Barcelona. My prognosis is that it'll devastate!!!"


According to SportBarcelona officials have already given the club's kit manufacture, Nike, the green light to start their production of the kit which will feature a dozen blue squares and another ten squares in red, with the shoulders and sleeves also set to be a solid blue.

Nike manufactured Croatia's 2018 World Cup jersey and appeared to have retained the crux of the design from the competitions runners-up for Barcelona next season. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The placement of the squares on the front are set to be the same, with only the colours to switch from Croatia's red and white to the Spanish giants' red and blue respectively. 


The leak seemingly comes early on in the current season due to the minimum requirement of a six month production period, as Nike looks to ensure they will be able to meet demand for what is one of the most sought after club shirts in world football. 

More Soccer

