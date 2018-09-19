'Tailor Made for Europe': Michael Owen Predicts How Far Liverpool Will Go in the Champions League

After Liverpool sensationally beat PSG 3-2 in the Champions League following a last minute goal on Tuesday, pundit and former Reds striker Michael Owen had his say on the team's chances in the competition.



Few will understand the inner workings of the club better than Owen, who racked up an impressive 158 goals in 297 total appearances in his stint at Liverpool.





Commenting alongside Rio Ferdinand in the game that saw the Reds take away three points, the pundit had strong opinions on the team.



Dave Thompson/GettyImages

"They are tailor-made for Europe, playing brilliant in the Premier League. I am sure they are going to win a trophy this year," he said of Liverpool, as quoted by the Daily Mail.



Despite his ties with Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand also agreed that the Reds could be in for their sixth Champions League win.



The former England defender added: "It looks like it. They are doing very well."







It's not an unreasonable prediction, as Liverpool made it to last season's Champions League final before ultimately losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in a controversial end to the campaign.

Speaking positively of English teams' chance to win the competition this year, Owen went on to add that he believes Manchester City could also go all the way.



"Our [England's] teams are really at it," he said. "I really fancy two teams this year, either Manchester City or Liverpool.



"I really think it’s going to be an English team. I think we [English teams] will be here to stay for a long period of time as well."



He'll have a long wait to see if his predictions come to fruition, but Manchester City will be playing Lyon on Wednesday, a game they'll be confident they can win.