Valencia will host Juventus in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Real Madrid won the tournament last season by defeating Liverpool in a thrilling 3-1 final thanks to goals from Kareem Benzema and Gareth Bale.

Valencia enters the season coming off a 2–2 draw against Levante in La Liga. Juventus sits in first in Serie A standings with 12 points from four wins. The team is coming off a 2–1 victory over Sassuolo.

Valencia and Juventus are in Group H with Manchester United and the Swiss Club Young Boys.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, Bleacher Report Live, Watch TNT, Univision Deportes En Vivo, Univision Now. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.