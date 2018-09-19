Watford Agree Deal for Brazil Striker Joao Pedro With Move Set to Be Finalised in 2020

September 19, 2018

Watford have reached an agreement with Brazilian side Fluminense for the transfer of 16-year-old forward João Pedro.

The young striker will have to wait until 2020 before he can actually move to Vicarage Road, but the Hornets were desperate to secure the deal following the success of their last signing from Fluminense, Richarlison.

The two clubs have a good relationship from their dealings last season, and Globoesporte claim Fluminense's president Pedro Abad recently travelled to London to formalise Pedro's future transfer to Watford.

The youngster, who turns 17 later this month, has been the standout performer in youth football in Brazil, registering 25 goals with Fluminense in the 2018 season.

Due to regulations in the Premier League, Pedro will be forced to remain in Brazil until he turns 18. However, Watford would likely prefer that the forward stays with his hometown side anyway, especially given their track record with developing young players.

Although now Everton star Richarlison is currently the highest profile player to come out of Fluminense's academy, the club have also nurtured the likes of Gerson (AS Roma), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) and Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Pedro looks set to become the latest in a long line of players who are leaving Brazil in favour of football in Europe. Real Madrid recently got their hands on teenage superstar Vinícius Júnior, and former Flamengo teammate Lucas Paquetá looks set to follow suit next summer.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

16-year-old Pedro could be forced to undergo a number of loan spells even after his move to Watford is confirmed in 2020, with the Hornets expected to use a similar policy which has allowed the likes of Adalberto Peñaranda and Cucho Hernández to develop abroad.

