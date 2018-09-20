Bayern Munich Boss Niko Kovac Eager for More Clinical Display Despite Easing Past Benfica

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač is eager for his team to become more clinical in front of goal, despite winning their Champions League group stage opener against S.L. Benfica.

The Bavarians secured a 2-0 win over the Portuguese giants, where returning midfielder Renato Sanches put in a man of the match display against his boyhood club, helping create Robert Lewandowski's opening goal before converting a counter-attack opportunity after half time.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

The game turned out to have the feeling somewhat of a preseason friendly about it after Bayern Munich took their early lead, and although Benfica did offer some threat of their own, it turned out to be one-way traffic at the Estádio da Luz.

However, head coach Kovač was disappointed that his side couldn't increase their lead earlier in the match, with Bayern failing to score three goals for just the second time across all competitions this season.

"We wanted to have a good start in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League," Kovač said after the match, quoted by Bayern Munich's official website. "We knew Benfica have an exceedingly good team. They have a straightforward approach and try to finish quickly. 

"We had to fight, we had many presentable chances but failed to make the most of them, we could have closed it out earlier. We want to go far in the Champions League. We have to stay focused, we know we're being hunted by everyone."

Bayern Munich will now return to Bundesliga action and prepare to take on last season's runners-up, Schalke 04. Despite high hopes for the Royal Blues this year, Domenico Tedesco's side currently sit joint bottom of the league table.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Although the travelling Bavarians will be clear favourites at the Veltins-Arena, manager Kovač will be all too aware of the threat which Schalke possess after failing to beat Tedesco's side whilst in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)