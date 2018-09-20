Bayern Munich Boss Niko Kovac Eager for More Clinical Display Despite Easing Past Benfica

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovač is eager for his team to become more clinical in front of goal, despite winning their Champions League group stage opener against S.L. Benfica.

The Bavarians secured a 2-0 win over the Portuguese giants, where returning midfielder Renato Sanches put in a man of the match display against his boyhood club, helping create Robert Lewandowski's opening goal before converting a counter-attack opportunity after half time.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

The game turned out to have the feeling somewhat of a preseason friendly about it after Bayern Munich took their early lead, and although Benfica did offer some threat of their own, it turned out to be one-way traffic at the Estádio da Luz.

However, head coach Kovač was disappointed that his side couldn't increase their lead earlier in the match, with Bayern failing to score three goals for just the second time across all competitions this season.

⚽️ Benfica academy star Renato Sanches nets for Bayern on return to Lisbon 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/oMcOIBgaVM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 19, 2018

"We wanted to have a good start in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League," Kovač said after the match, quoted by Bayern Munich's official website. "We knew Benfica have an exceedingly good team. They have a straightforward approach and try to finish quickly.

"We had to fight, we had many presentable chances but failed to make the most of them, we could have closed it out earlier. We want to go far in the Champions League. We have to stay focused, we know we're being hunted by everyone."

Bayern Munich will now return to Bundesliga action and prepare to take on last season's runners-up, Schalke 04. Despite high hopes for the Royal Blues this year, Domenico Tedesco's side currently sit joint bottom of the league table.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Although the travelling Bavarians will be clear favourites at the Veltins-Arena, manager Kovač will be all too aware of the threat which Schalke possess after failing to beat Tedesco's side whilst in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt last season.