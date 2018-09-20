Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Claims Ryan Fraser Has 'Bright Future' After Recent Performances

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has showered praise on winger Ryan Fraser in the wake of his two-goal performance against Leicester City.

The winger played a key role in the 4-2 win over Claude Puel's Foxes at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday and has been in great overall form so far this season.

Howe has told the Cherries' official website the 24-year-old has a bright future and can go 'wherever he wants to go', given his age and attitude.

He said: "We were always confident he would be fit for the game, it’s was just a case of managing his training and he looked fresh today which is great.

“He can go wherever he wants to go, with his age, attitude, he has a really bright future. The key thing for him is believing how good he is and he’s reinforcing that himself with his goal and performance."

Fraser has scored three goals in five Premier League appearances for the Cherries so far this season and his contributions have helped his side to the fifth spot on the league table. But there was also praise reserved for left back Adam Smith from the Bournemouth coach.

“Adam Smith has got a great attitude to life and football, and he’s a really positive guy in the dressing room," Howe added. "He never moans when I’ve played him out of position, and he’s got his rewards for that in his career by playing at the level he is."

Regarding the team's performance on Saturday, Howe expressed pleasure in having seen his side make the most of their chances.

“We’ve created lots of chances and haven’t been taking them so it’s good to see that change in our performance today," he continued.

“The majority of our defending throughout the game was good too, but we can learn a lot from the last period of play.

“When they scored their first, we needed a better reaction. The mindset should be to keep clean sheets and I don’t think we used the ball enough when we had the advantage in the final part of the game.”