ON THIS DAY: Owen's Stoppage Time Winner, Lloris Debuts for Spurs & Chelsea Show Star Power

Ring the bell, tell your mates and get the drinks in.

It's time for your daily dose of football history, as we chart some of the more memorable moments in footballing folklore on this day, September 20.

So buckle up and prepare for the ride, as this one is all about the goals.

Arsenal Gun Down United as Ljungberg Strikes on Debut

Getty Images/GettyImages

Today's trip down memory kicks off two decades ago, with Premier League champions Arsenal's clash with Manchester United at Highbury.

The Gunners were in the midst of building a footballing empire under Arsene Wenger and once more ran riot in a dominant victory over Sir Alex Ferguson's side. Skipper Tony Adams opened the scoring, before Nicolas Anelka doubled the hosts lead just before half-time.

Nicky Butt saw red for the Red Devils early in the second half, before new Gunners signing Freddie Ljungberg wrapped up the points on his debut.

Legendary Striker Henrik Larsson Turns 47

IAN STEWART/GettyImages

Today marks the birthday of one of modern times most lethal finishers, former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United striker Henrik Larsson.

The Swede scored 434 goals in 768 career appearances, enjoying a hugely successful seven year spell with Celtic, in which he netted a staggering 174 goals in just 221 league games. He also represented his country 106 times, scoring 37 times whilst also becoming captain.

Happy Birthday Henrik.

Chelsea Hammer Five Past Hapless Wolves

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Rewind fifteen years and you discover a Chelsea side still very much in its infancy under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

The Blues were assembling an impressive squad, and showed their mettle in a devastating five star display at Wolves. The scoring was opened by future club legend Frank Lampard, before Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink and Damien Duff put the game beyond the hosts.

Hernan Crespo would add the finishing touches with two goals of his own, with his last minute strike sealing a highly impressive 5-0 victory.

Goal Glut as Aston Villa Smash Eight Past Wycombe

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Anybody for 11 goals and an inability to defend? Well you've come to the right place.

Thirteen years ago, it was raining goals at Adams Park when Wycombe took on Aston Villa in an EFL Cup second round encounter. In a strange turn of events, both defences forgot to show up. Or at least it seems that way given the final scoreline.

The Chairboys managed to score three against their more illustrious opponents, but unfortunately conceded eight along the way - with Steven Davis (two), Milan Baros, James Milner (two), Clint Easton (O.G.) and Gareth Barry (two) grabbing the goals for a euphoric Villa.

Newcastle Edge Out Forest With Stoppage Time Winner

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Sticking with the EFL Cup theme, we now take a trip back to 2011 when Nottingham Forest hosted Newcastle at the City Ground.

The Magpies had just been promoted back to the Premier League, and came into the tie looking to stamp their authority against their former Championship opponents. The game would prove to be an open affair, with both teams taking advantage of some pretty average defending.

The scores would be level at 2-2 come full time, with Robbie Findley and Matt Derbyshire's goals for the home side cancelled out by a Peter Lovenkrands brace. The visitors would take the lead through Danny Simpson, but when Marcus Tudgay levelled, the match looked destined for penalty kicks.

Fabricio Coloccini wasn't having any of it though, stealing a march on Forest in the dying moments to seal a dramatic 4-3 win.

Owen Snatches Dramatic Derby Win for Manchester United

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Manchester derbies are often tense, exhilarating affairs. But look no further than United's clash with City nine years ago if you want maximum drama.

The Citizens were mounting a serious title challenge under Roberto Mancini, having splashed the cash to assemble one of the best squads in the league. United however were still the top dogs of English football, and would reign supreme once more after a dramatic end to this fiesty encounter.

After Wayne Rooney and Gareth Barry traded early strikes, it was down to Darren Fletcher and Craig Bellamy to swap goalscoring pleasantries to bring the sides level at 2-2. When Fletcher made it 3-2 with ten minutes to go, the points looked to be heading the home sides way.

The shares looked set to be spoiled though after Rio Ferdinand's mistake allowed Bellamy to pounce, only for Michael Owen to collect Ryan Giggs' sublime pass to slot home a dramatic last gasp winner.

Relentless Real Madrid Destroy Deportivo

David Ramos/GettyImages

We've already seen one side score eight times during this trip down memory lane, but why stop there?

Four years ago, Real Madrid rocked up at Deportivo La Coruna looking for another valuable three points on the road. What they left with was eight goals, a resounding win and a statement to arch rivals Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo (three), James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale (two) and Chicharito (two) were the goal scorers on the day for Los Blancos - with a devastating display of ruthlessness safely deposited in their back pocket upon their departure from the Riazor.

Lloris Debuts in Goal for Spurs

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Recent troubles aside, it's been a fairly successful Tottenham career for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris since his arrival six years ago.

Well, successful if you count the absence of trophies. Nevertheless, Lloris is now a World Cup winner and has helped shape Spurs into genuine title contenders, leading the team into the unprecedented territory of three consecutive top three finishes.

It all started for him in a Europa League tie at White Hart Lane against Lazio - where Lloris would keep a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw. 254 appearances later, he remains Spurs' number one.

Slick Hammers Rise to Beat Liverpool

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Our final delve into the archives takes us back to the iconic Boleyn Ground, and a clash between West Ham and Liverpool.

The hosts were under the guidance of survival specialist Sam Allardyce, while the Reds were hoping to keep the momentum going from their run at the Premier League crown the season before.

Hopes of an away day win for quickly dashed however as the Hammers raced into a two goal lead through Winston Reid and Diafra Sakho. The arrears were reduced by a scorching daisy cutter from Raheem Sterling midway through the first half, but despite a valiant effort, the Reds were unable to draw level.

The points were sealed by Morgan Amalfitano's goal two minutes from time, sealing a 3-1 win in the process.