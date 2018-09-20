'He is Ready': Glenn Hoddle Suggests Tottenham Could Improve Team With Move for Premier League Star

Former England international and Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle is of the opinion that Wilfried Zaha is ready for a big money move.

With his sensational solo goal winning the day against Huddersfield Town last weekend, Crystal Palace's star is continuing to show moments of absolute magic.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Sharing his thoughts on BT Sport, Hoddle suggested Zaha could become a key figure with the Lilywhites: "I think he has got to move. It’s time for him to go to a bigger club. He went to United too early. He is ready now to actually go to another level.





“I think Tottenham. Tottenham could have had him a few years back. Last year they were looking at him. He could get into that team.”

With his 2013 transfer to Manchester United a disaster, the Ivorian returned to south London after two senior appearances. Establishing himself as the Eagles key man over the last few years, manager Roy Hodgson was delighted to retain his services for this campaign.

Zaha got chased out of United and became a beast! — Young OG (@mv_adh) September 15, 2018

Palace fans were equally as elated when their main man signed a new five-year-deal at Selhurst Park this summer, with the 25-year-old signalling an intent to help his side push forward.

However, if the Abijan born winger continues to draw praise from all that watch him, it's likely that he will be on his way to a Champions League club sometime in the near future.

Rumoured to be one of Mauricio Pochettino's chief targets in the last transfer window, the Eagles balky price-tag of £75m put Spurs off any sort of deal.

Although, as Tottenham also failed to garner a signature from either Jack Grealish or Christian Pulisic, they may well re-enter negotiations for the Premier League-proven wide man. With all the bargaining chips, Palace could well find a gigantic cheque coming their way this January.