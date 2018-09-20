Leicester Boss Claude Puel Keeping Defensive Options Open Ahead of Huddersfield Home Game

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has a few defensive concerns to contend with as he plans for Huddersfield Town's visit to the King Power Stadium this Saturday.

The manager won't be able to field club captain Wes Morgan, after the centre-back's sending off during last weekend's loss to Bournemouth. He has also admitted that he's worried about tiredness in his squad, particularly where England international Harry Maguire is concerned.

Warren Little/GettyImages

The defender was a mainstay for the Three Lions in this year's World Cup, and his exertions during the tournament may have taken a toll. Puel, though, has noted that there are other options for Leicester.

“We have a solution of course,” he told LeicestershireLive. “We have good players with Jonny Evans and with Soyuncu, and we will see with calm next week.

“It will be an opportunity for the players to show their quality and I am not afraid about this. My concern is just this game will be an accident for the future. That is my last thought because we deserved other things from the beginning of the season.


“It is a shame but we have responsibility, I am responsible, and together we will correct this.”

The Frenchman also admitted being on tenterhooks about Maguire's situation, but he isn't prepared to use it as an excuse.

“Yes. It is a reflection of mine about this," he admitted.

"It is my responsibility to try to find a good balance about this. Not just a good balance about the different attributes of each player but the balance their tiredness, their desire and their freshness.

“Perhaps some players did not have enough freshness and concentration because they were little tired with their travels. It is not an excuse but I think we lacked some concentration, focus, desire and the mentality, but the positive attitude was always present here."

