Leicester Manager Claude Puel Considering Resting Harry Maguire for Huddersfield Clash

Leicester manager Claude Puel says he may look to rest Harry Maguire in the match against Huddersfield on Saturday in order to avoid burning the defender out too early in the season.

The England international has played 63 matches in all competitions since the beginning of last season and is at risk of tiring after a busy summer at the World Cup with the national side.

Speaking ahead of his side's game on Saturday, Puel said as quoted by Sky Sports: "Harry has played a lot of games, but I will analyse it.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"To participate in a competition like the World Cup is tough to come back with good focus and freshness and concentration, this is a common thing.





"But if I rest him for this game and we lose, I know I will be criticised.

"But it is important to keep players fresh and we must have a good focus about this. Players need to have some protection."





The 25-year old was the subject of reported interest during the summer from a number of top Premier League clubs after a World Cup that saw England get knocked out in the semi finals to Croatia.





Maguire proved to be a pivotal player in Gareth Southgate's set-up, scoring against Sweden in the quarter final match and forming a strong partnership with teammate John Stones at the back.





However, Leicester have got off to a poor start in the league and currently sit in 11th place, having suffered three defeats in their opening five games, including a 4-2 away defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

According to Sky Sports, the Leicester players were frustrated last weekend by the fact that they were made to travel the 170-mile journey to the Vitality Stadium by road rather than flying. Puel said: "We are not looking for excuses. We are big boys."