Liverpool Ace Van Dijk Outlines Reds' Plans to 'Win Everything' as Side Target Historic Quadruple

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed that his side are looking to win all four of the competitions they are involved in this season, follows the Reds' impressive start to the 2018/19 campaign.

In an interview with the Mirror, van Dijk outlined his side's desire to land a historic quadruple this season, stating: "I want to create memories here and write history with all these boys. Everyone is excited, everyone is feeling good, everyone wants to be part of this. We know the season is very long. We have four competitions to play in and we want to win everything.

Not a bad start to our @ChampionsLeague campaign. Now is time to recover and get ready for the weekend! #UCL 😁 pic.twitter.com/BkvhJpYbEk — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 19, 2018

"That is basically our mindset. Given the size of this club and the history of this club, we want to try and win everything. It’s going to be very difficult to do but we are going to try. You need to have belief. You need to have belief in everyone in your team, and I have that belief in this team.”

Jürgen Klopp's side have certainly got the new campaign off to a dream start, sitting second in the Premier League - behind Chelsea on goal difference - after winning all five of their opening matches. The Merseysiders also beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier in the week, with Roberto Firmino's last gasp goal securing the dramatic 3-2 win.

After this weekend's home match against Southampton, Klopp's men face a tough four matches against Chelsea (twice), Napoli and Manchester City, which will be the real test of their mettle.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend John Barnes has boldly claimed that PSG superstar Neymar wouldn't get into Klopp's starting XI, contending that the Brazilian ace is too 'lazy' for the German manager's style of football. Neymar played the full 90 minutes against the Reds on Tuesday, but was unable to make a real impact on the game during his lethargic performance.