Man City Make Unwanted Champions League History After Suffering Shock Defeat to Lyon

Manchester City got off to the worst possible start in their quest to conquer Europe for the first time, losing their opening Champions League group game of the season against a talented Lyon side at the Etihad Stadium.

After an incredible domestic campaign in 2017/18 that yielded new Premier League records for points, goals and wins, City were looking to the Champions League as the next step. But Pep Guardiola's will have to pick themselves off the floor after a shock defeat.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The boss was serving a touchline ban after being dismissed from last season's quarter final tie against Liverpool and it may have been that his influence was missed as he watched on from his position in the stands, head very much in hands.

As a result of the Lyon defeat, City now hold an unwanted record as they are the first English team to lose four consecutive Champions League games.

Prior to Lyon, City lost both legs of the Liverpool quarter final, as well as tasting defeat against Basel in the second leg of the Last 16, having already done enough in the first leg to win the tie.

They have also equalled Tottenham's record of losing three Champions League games in a row, set by Spurs over the course of several years between 2011 and 2016.

4 - Manchester City are the first English team to lose four consecutive Champions League matches in the competition's history. Surprising. pic.twitter.com/of1x71hxC3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2018

City's next Champions League fixture will see them travel to Hoffenheim, with the German club set to play at home in the competition's group stage for the first time ever. They drew 2-2 in their opening game away at Shatktar Donetsk.