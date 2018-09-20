Man City Make Unwanted Champions League History After Suffering Shock Defeat to Lyon

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Manchester City got off to the worst possible start in their quest to conquer Europe for the first time, losing their opening Champions League group game of the season against a talented Lyon side at the Etihad Stadium.

After an incredible domestic campaign in 2017/18 that yielded new Premier League records for points, goals and wins, City were looking to the Champions League as the next step. But Pep Guardiola's will have to pick themselves off the floor after a shock defeat.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The boss was serving a touchline ban after being dismissed from last season's quarter final tie against Liverpool and it may have been that his influence was missed as he watched on from his position in the stands, head very much in hands.

As a result of the Lyon defeat, City now hold an unwanted record as they are the first English team to lose four consecutive Champions League games.

Prior to Lyon, City lost both legs of the Liverpool quarter final, as well as tasting defeat against Basel in the second leg of the Last 16, having already done enough in the first leg to win the tie.

They have also equalled Tottenham's record of losing three Champions League games in a row, set by Spurs over the course of several years between 2011 and 2016.

City's next Champions League fixture will see them travel to Hoffenheim, with the German club set to play at home in the competition's group stage for the first time ever. They drew 2-2 in their opening game away at Shatktar Donetsk.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)