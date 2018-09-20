Man Utd & Barcelona Join Growing List of Clubs Monitoring Arsenal Target Nicolas Pepe

Manchester United and Barcelona are both reportedly monitoring Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and appear to be the latest in a long list of clubs linked with a move for the Ivory Coast international.

Earlier this month, French outlet Telefoot named Arsenal, claiming that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Pepe and view him as a winter target.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The same report also stated that Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Sevilla have already made offers, as have Real Sociedad (€20m) and Lyon (€30m).

Now, a fresh rumour also being credited to Telefoot alleges that United have sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action.

Elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo carries a story claiming that Pepe is 'very, very interesting' to Camp Nou director Eric Abidal, also noting that ex-Barcelona vice-president Marc Ingla is currently director general at Lille, which could give the Catalans a possible route in.

Formerly of Angers, French-born Pepe joined Lille last summer and scored 13 Ligue 1 goals in a team that was almost relegated, managing a further five assists.

He's taken another huge leap forward so far this season and already scored four goals in only five Ligue 1 games from his position wide on the right - that includes a hat-trick against Amiens in his last outing. Pepe has also provided three assists during that time.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

His combined tally of seven goals and assists have helped propel Lille to third in the Ligue 1 standings, while the players himself has directly contributed to more goals than Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Dimitri Payet and Florian Thauvin.