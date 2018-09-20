Paul Merson Claims Chelsea Star Is 'Up With the Best' After Recent Brilliant Performances

Former Arsenal striker Paul Merson believes Chelsea star Eden Hazard is one of the best players in the world on current form following his brilliant performances in recent weeks.

Belgium international Hazard netted a hat trick for the Blues in their 4-1 victory against Cardiff at the weekend and also had an impressive summer as the Red Devils finished third at the World Cup.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Previewing Chelsea's clash with West Ham at the weekend, Merson hailed Hazard as one of the world's best after his great display against the Bluebirds.

He told Sky Sports: "I fancied West Ham last week, I couldn't see them getting beat at Everton. I thought they would be better away from home this season and would struggle at home. But this game looks after itself, Chelsea at home, the fans will be right behind them.





"But I just don't think they can live with Eden Hazard. West Ham will have their spells in the game but it won't be enough. Hazard is up there with the best in the world at the moment."



Merson backed Chelsea to beat West Ham 3-1 on Sunday, despite the Hammers' recent 3-1 victory against Everton.

Hazard is the Premier League's leading goalscorer so far this season with five strikes, one ahead of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, Brighton's Glenn Murray, Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Liverpool's Sadio Mane.