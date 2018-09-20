Southampton Forward Manolo Gabbiadini Doubtful to Face Liverpool Due to Hamstring Problem

By 90Min
September 20, 2018

Southampton have been hit with an untimely injury blow ahead of their trip to Anfield, where they will face Liverpool this weekend, with Manolo Gabbiadini facing a race to be fit.

The Saints have already been inconvenienced by not being able to field Danny Ings, given that the Reds are his parent club, and manager Mark Hughes has now revealed that the side could also be without Gabbiadini, who suffered a hamstring injury in training on Thursday.

”Our main concern is Manolo, who unfortunately pulled up in training today (Thursday)," the coach said via Southampton's official website


"It looks like he has an issue with his lower hamstring behind the knee; we think it might be a neural thing but we’ll check in the morning to see if it’s settled down.

“Apart from Danny of course, he’s the only player in doubt at this stage. We’ve got lots of options in the forward positions. Obviously, you don’t want to lose anyone of them but if he does miss out, we’ll prepare without Gabbi and Danny and still be strong enough.”

Hughes will still be able to call on the likes of Charlie Austin and Shane Long. But Gabbiadini's unavailability would still be ill received, especially with Ings ineligible for this particular clash.

“Ideally we would have preferred him to play this week, but it means we will be able to get good work into him during the time he is not available," Hughes said in reference to the Liverpool loanee. "This time next week, he will be raring to go again.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)