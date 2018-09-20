Southampton Forward Manolo Gabbiadini Doubtful to Face Liverpool Due to Hamstring Problem

Southampton have been hit with an untimely injury blow ahead of their trip to Anfield, where they will face Liverpool this weekend, with Manolo Gabbiadini facing a race to be fit.

The Saints have already been inconvenienced by not being able to field Danny Ings, given that the Reds are his parent club, and manager Mark Hughes has now revealed that the side could also be without Gabbiadini, who suffered a hamstring injury in training on Thursday.

#saintsfc striker Manolo Gabbiadini pulled up in training today & will be assessed tomorrow, ahead of trip to #lfc



Manager Mark Hughes hopes it’s not too serious - Saints already without Danny Ings at the weekend... — Adam Blackmore (@AdamBlackmore) September 20, 2018

”Our main concern is Manolo, who unfortunately pulled up in training today (Thursday)," the coach said via Southampton's official website.





"It looks like he has an issue with his lower hamstring behind the knee; we think it might be a neural thing but we’ll check in the morning to see if it’s settled down.

“Apart from Danny of course, he’s the only player in doubt at this stage. We’ve got lots of options in the forward positions. Obviously, you don’t want to lose anyone of them but if he does miss out, we’ll prepare without Gabbi and Danny and still be strong enough.”

Hughes will still be able to call on the likes of Charlie Austin and Shane Long. But Gabbiadini's unavailability would still be ill received, especially with Ings ineligible for this particular clash.

“Ideally we would have preferred him to play this week, but it means we will be able to get good work into him during the time he is not available," Hughes said in reference to the Liverpool loanee. "This time next week, he will be raring to go again.”