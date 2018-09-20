Tottenham Hotspur Dismiss Report That New Stadium Will Not be Ready Until 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have refuted the claims suggesting that their new stadium will not be ready before the new year.

Construction News, an industry source, has stated that the stadium was set for major delays and that construction would not be completed until early January. Claims over the completion date were accredited to an anonymous source, who said that they were unsure when the stadium would be finished.

Tottenham have dismissed reports claiming their new stadium will not be ready before the end of the year: https://t.co/LIT5PEp3BW pic.twitter.com/Eg9fvv8inb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 20, 2018

A club spokesperson has since told Sky Sports that Tottenham would not be drawn into commenting on unsupported statements. He said: "We have always said that we would issue updates for test events and official opening as soon as we have confidence in our project managers' and contractors' ability to deliver against the revised scheduled of works."

The spokesperson continued: "This remains the case and speculating on unsupported dates such as this is irresponsible."

The new stadium looks amazing on FIFA19. 😍 pic.twitter.com/a724g8lQEg — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) September 10, 2018

Spurs have already admitted that there will be a delay in the unveiling of the new stadium after concerns were raised over faulty wiring. Consequently, Tottenham have been forced to play their games at Wembley until the issues have been addressed.

Mace, the company who are completing work on the new stadium, have also said that fans should not be mislead by the external appearance of the site, as work still needs to be carried out internally.

Mark Reynolds, Mace's chief executive, is quoted by Sky Sports, saying: "Many of the outstanding external elements of the build are cosmetic and are not required for the stadium to open for the first football game.

"Follow up meetings continue to take place with trade contractors where the situation and planned timetable are being reviewed to rectify and re-test. We shall then be in a better position to outline the revised timetable for opening."