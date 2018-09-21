Arsenal's Unai Emery Issues Lucas Torreira Injury Update Ahead of Everton Clash on Sunday

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he hopes midfielder Lucas Torreira is fit to play against Everton on Sunday after being substituted in the Gunners' Europa League win on Thursday.

The 22-year-old made his first start for Arsenal since joining during the summer but was withdrawn just before the hour mark with a knock to his knee. Prior to the injury, the Uruguay international had impressed with his industrious play during the 4-2 win on Thursday night.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Torreira's full debut was one of a number of positives for the north London side as they beat Vorskla Poltava, although the Uruguayan departed the match prematurely due to injury. Emery, however, is hopeful the problem is nothing serious.

Speaking to BT Sport as quoted by the Daily Star, Emery said: “Each match we play, I am responsible for the group and for Torreira also, today I think it is better [for Lucas] to leave the match.

“I hope that tomorrow and Saturday, he will be okay for Sunday.”

Torreira’s injury comes at a bad time for the Arsenal, as the Gunners prepare to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Emery’s optimism over Torreira’s fitness will come as a relief to Arsenal fans, who have been calling for the midfielder to start in matches this season since his arrival from Sampdoria. In all five of Arsenal’s Premier League matches so far, Torreira has been named on the bench.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Torreira has typically been brought into the action during the second half of matches and has created a considerable impact each time, often turning the tide in the Gunners’ favour, as was the case most recently during Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Newcastle.

The Uruguayan proved equally effective from the start against Vorskla on Thursday night and Emery has been impressed with what he has seen from the midfielder so far in his Arsenal career.

“Well, Lucas is playing with his progress on the team and on our ideas, our performance with a passion and with a performance,” Emery added. “Each minute he is playing, he is doing very well.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)