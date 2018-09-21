Arsenal's Unai Emery Issues Lucas Torreira Injury Update Ahead of Everton Clash on Sunday

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he hopes midfielder Lucas Torreira is fit to play against Everton on Sunday after being substituted in the Gunners' Europa League win on Thursday.

The 22-year-old made his first start for Arsenal since joining during the summer but was withdrawn just before the hour mark with a knock to his knee. Prior to the injury, the Uruguay international had impressed with his industrious play during the 4-2 win on Thursday night.

Torreira's full debut was one of a number of positives for the north London side as they beat Vorskla Poltava, although the Uruguayan departed the match prematurely due to injury. Emery, however, is hopeful the problem is nothing serious.

Speaking to BT Sport as quoted by the Daily Star, Emery said: “Each match we play, I am responsible for the group and for Torreira also, today I think it is better [for Lucas] to leave the match.

“I hope that tomorrow and Saturday, he will be okay for Sunday.”

Torreira’s injury comes at a bad time for the Arsenal, as the Gunners prepare to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Emery’s optimism over Torreira’s fitness will come as a relief to Arsenal fans, who have been calling for the midfielder to start in matches this season since his arrival from Sampdoria. In all five of Arsenal’s Premier League matches so far, Torreira has been named on the bench.

However, Torreira has typically been brought into the action during the second half of matches and has created a considerable impact each time, often turning the tide in the Gunners’ favour, as was the case most recently during Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Newcastle.

The Uruguayan proved equally effective from the start against Vorskla on Thursday night and Emery has been impressed with what he has seen from the midfielder so far in his Arsenal career.

“Well, Lucas is playing with his progress on the team and on our ideas, our performance with a passion and with a performance,” Emery added. “Each minute he is playing, he is doing very well.”