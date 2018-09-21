Glenn Murray Admits Talks Over New Brighton Contract Are on Hold as Current Deal Nears Expiry

Brighton striker Glenn Murray has admitted that he is not currently in talks to extend his contract with Brighton, and has no plans to until the summer, despite his current deal having less than a year to run.

The 34-year-old has been in formidable form for Brighton in recent months, scoring 14 goals last term and starting this season with four goals in five games - but the club face potentially losing their talisman for free at the end of the season.

Talks over a new deal have been shelved for now though, with Murray admitting that initial talks were held over the summer.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“We spoke about a new deal in the summer, but I’ve put it to bed now," Murray said on talkSPORT.

“I’m fully focused on the season and trying to get as many goals as possible. I’ll revisit it next summer, but for now I’ve let that situation go.

“Now it’s all about how well I can do this season."

Murray and Brighton turn their immediate attention to Tottenham on Saturday, with Spurs visiting the AMEX Stadium fresh off the back of Premier League defeats to Watford and Liverpool, as well as Tuesday night's Champions League defeat at Inter.

Whilst those defeats might suggest Spurs are vulnerable, Murray remains cautious of coming up against a 'wounded animal.'

“It’s well known they’ve lost three on the bounce for the first time in a long time,” the striker added.

“But you can look at it too ways: you can say it’s a great time to play them, but you can also say they’re a wounded animal. We’re very cautious of them because we understand they are a very good football team and they can hurt us.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“So we’ve done our homework and we’ll go into the game as well prepared as we can be, but we’re expecting a good performance from what is a very good Tottenham side.”