Jurgen Klopp Admits He Isn't Expecting Another 44-Goal Season From Mohamed Salah But Denies 'Crisis'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed concerns over the early season form of reigning PFA and FWA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah by praising the Egyptian's work ethic and insisting that last season's 44-goal hero is far from in 'crisis'.

Salah was substituted early in Tuesday night's Champions League dramatic late win over Paris Saint-Germain and has scored just two goals in six appearances this season - statistically, only Gabriel Jesus and Callum Wilson have missed more 'big chances' in the Premier League.

"Wow, that's a crisis!" Klopp gave in the way of a sarcastic response when presented with Salah's 2018/19 goal return at his weekly press conference, via Liverpool Echo.

"On the defensive side, the last two games he was outstanding, perfect, and it is so important in these games especially, so that says everything about him," Klopp said.

"He is really ready to work for the team in these moments. It is a completely normal situation for an offensive player that they have times when they don't score.

"But he is still a threat, has fantastic situations in both games and he is in good shape. Finishing is something you can never take for granted. I would never do that, the players should never do that – only the supporters are allowed to do that. The most important thing is physically he is in a very good shape which helps."

In further comments published by BBC Sport, Klopp did acknowledge that Liverpool are not expecting Salah to repeat his incredible goal tally from 2017/18.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Of course everyone expects that, that is clear. We don't expect that but we want him to score as often as possible," the German explained.

Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday looking to continue a 100% winning start to the season that has so far spanned six games in all competitions. It is the club's best start to a season since 1990/91.