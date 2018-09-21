Jurgen Klopp Refused to Let Amazon Cameras Film Liverpool for Next 'All or Nothing' Series

September 21, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly refused the opportunity for the Reds to be the next subject of the Amazon 'All or Nothing' series that Manchester City starred in last season, with cameras given unprecedented access as they marched to the Premier League title.


The series, which has also followed NFL teams and the New Zealand rugby union side, apparently wanted to put the spotlight on Liverpool this season given the expectation that they might challenge City's status as the best in England.

But, according to the Daily Mail, Klopp was given the final say and was 'fully against' the proposal as it could have a detrimental impact. That is despite Anfield officials, including senior owner John W. Henry, actually being on board with the idea.

It is said that Klopp believed there was 'nothing to be gained' from allowing the cameras in, while also airing concerns that people change their behaviour when being filmed.

A previous attempt at a behind-the-scenes look at Liverpool filmed over the summer of 2012 didn't cast former manager Brendan Rodgers, who was then brand new in the job, in a very good light and that may also have played a part in Klopp's thinking.

If nothing else it shows just how much respect and influence Klopp commands at Anfield, with the club willing to forgo a potential marketing advantage in favour of preserving his values, rather than simply green-lighting the series and forcing cameras upon him and the players.

It is said that Amazon are now approaching German giants Bayern Munich instead.

Juventus launched a series on Netflix earlier this year, while Sunderland are the gritty subject of another Netflix series set to be released in December.

