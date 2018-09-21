Manchester City Hoping to Have Kevin De Bruyne Back Fit for November's Manchester Derby

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne believes that he is recovering ahead of schedule, and could be fit in time for the derby against Manchester United on November 11.

The Belgian midfielder, who was named City's player of the season during their victorious 2017/18 Premier League campaign, has only played 30 minutes of action so far this season, having suffered a serious knee injury in mid-August.

The outlook initially appeared bleak for De Bruyne, with a three-month absence forecast. That would have placed his participation in November's derby in doubt, but De Bruyne now believes that he will be fit in time to face United.

"I still need three, four, five weeks, but I’m getting there," said De Bruyne, quoted by Sky Sports News. "Hopefully I can be back soon, help the team and perform well.

"I’m hoping to be back after the next international break. I think I will be back for the derby."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

City's league form has not been affected by De Bruyne's absence, with four wins and a draw in their first five league matches. However, they did suffer their first defeat of the season this week as Lyon won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League.


De Bruyne became the inaugural winner of the Playmaker award, given to the Premier League player who provides most assists throughout the campaign, for setting up 16 league goals last season.

He also scored eight goals, but finished second to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the voting for PFA Player of the Year.

