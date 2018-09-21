Maurizio Sarri & Pedro Provide Update After Forward Is Taken Off Injured in PAOK Win

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has cooled injury concerns around Pedro, saying the shoulder knock he went off with in Thursday's 1-0 win at PAOK 'probably isn't serious.' 

The Spanish forward awkwardly collided with opposition goalkeeper Alexandros Paschakalis after going to ground in stoppage time, forcing him to come off with what initially looked like a serious one.

"It is probably not a very serious injury," Sarri said in his post-match press conference, via the Express. "I don’t know exactly the situation. I spoke with him for a few seconds, but it is probably not serious."


The player himself spoke out on Twitter, corroborating Sarri's story somewhat, saying that 'everything is ok' despite the incident. 

With the Blues having already made all three permitted subs, leading 1-0 from Willian's early strike, they had to grind out the remainder of the match with ten men. 

They did so without too much fuss, and the result meant they opened their Europa League account with an important away win.

However, news that the Pedro situation is not as bad as first feared will come as just as much of a relief to those of a Chelsea persuasion as the win itself.

FBL-EUR-C3-PAOK-CHELSEA

He has looked a revived player since the Sarri joined from Napoli in the summer, having been in terrific form in the Premier League, starting all five games so far and scoring three goals as Chelsea are yet to drop points.

They will look to follow up their Europa League success with another Premier League win on Saturday, as they travel to West Ham for a London derby. 

