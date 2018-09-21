Maurizio Sarri & Pedro Provide Update After Forward Is Taken Off Injured in PAOK Win

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has cooled injury concerns around Pedro, saying the shoulder knock he went off with in Thursday's 1-0 win at PAOK 'probably isn't serious.'

The Spanish forward awkwardly collided with opposition goalkeeper Alexandros Paschakalis after going to ground in stoppage time, forcing him to come off with what initially looked like a serious one.

Maurizio Sarri has arrived for his post-match press conference and starts by reporting on Pedro's shoulder injury which he says is 'probably not a very serious injury'. #PAOKvCFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 20, 2018

"It is probably not a very serious injury," Sarri said in his post-match press conference, via the Express. "I don’t know exactly the situation. I spoke with him for a few seconds, but it is probably not serious."





The player himself spoke out on Twitter, corroborating Sarri's story somewhat, saying that 'everything is ok' despite the incident.

Good start in the @EuropaLeague . Everything’s ok despite the incident at the end of the game. Come on Blues!! 💪🏻🔵 / Buen comienzo en la Europa League. Pequeño susto al final, pero todo ok #CFC #UEL #PAOKvCFC @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/h4LqksFWgJ — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 20, 2018

With the Blues having already made all three permitted subs, leading 1-0 from Willian's early strike, they had to grind out the remainder of the match with ten men.

They did so without too much fuss, and the result meant they opened their Europa League account with an important away win.

However, news that the Pedro situation is not as bad as first feared will come as just as much of a relief to those of a Chelsea persuasion as the win itself.

He has looked a revived player since the Sarri joined from Napoli in the summer, having been in terrific form in the Premier League, starting all five games so far and scoring three goals as Chelsea are yet to drop points.

They will look to follow up their Europa League success with another Premier League win on Saturday, as they travel to West Ham for a London derby.