'More of a Struggle Than I'd Have Liked': Gennaro Gattuso Reflects on Milan's Victory Over Dudelange

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has insisted that he was pleased with his side's attitude in their Europa League opener against F91 Dudelange, but admits the match was more of a struggle than he would've liked.

Milan turned in an average performance in Luxembourg, with a lack of creativity contributing to an underwhelming showing against Dudelange. Despite this, Gonzalo Higuain's deflected strike was enough to earn the Serie A giants all three points in the opening game of their Europa League campaign.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Sempre Milan, Gattuso underlined why he was pleased with his side.

“I liked the attitude of the team, we could’ve killed it off earlier and it was more of a struggle than I’d have liked, but we got minutes in the legs of many players and we got the result," he said.

The Milan legend also complimented his star forward and game winner, Gonzalo Higuain.

“We are all happy when we win, not just Pipita. He had a few more chances and could’ve had a hat-trick today. Higuain has lately always been gravitating towards the penalty spot, whereas at Napoli he scored many more at the near post, the far post. I hope our opponents aren’t watching me say this."

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Gattuso also explained the reasoning behind making so many changes to Milan's side for the game.

“I rotated the squad today, but that’s not because I thought Dudelange were poor. I did it because I trust these players and saw how they trained during the week. I’m not so foolish as to play someone I don’t believe in,” he added.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)