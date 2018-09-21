Sarri Insists Alvaro Morata Must 'Gain Confidence' by Scoring Goals After Missed Chances in PAOK Win

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has stated that Alvaro Morata must gain confidence after the striker missed several chances in the Europa League win over PAOK.

The Italian manager was also unimpressed that his side failed to kill the game in Greece after dominating for most of the match. The Blues won the game 1-0 but could have been further ahead after 20 minutes, had it not been for poor finishing by the Chelsea front line.

Sarri, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: "We were in control of the match for 90 minutes, we have had a lot of opportunities. We missed several. So I am really very happy with the three points, very happy with the performance, but I am not very happy with the result. When it is time to kill the match we have to kill the match."

The former Napoli manager also spoke about Morata's struggle for form after the Spaniard missed several good opportunities to double Chelsea's lead. Sarri said: "Alvaro has to gain confidence with one, two, three goals.

"I am not able to give him confidence. In this match, he has had three, four opportunities. He was unlucky."

The 54-year-old continued: "I hope for him that in the future I can try to help him, but the confidence can come only with goals. I have to say also, for maybe the first time in this season Alvaro was ready in the box. He was on the ball and was active."

Chelsea face West Ham at the London Stadium next and will be hoping to continue their winning run against their local rivals. West Ham have struggled for form since Manuel Pellegrini's appointment and Chelsea will be looking to ensure that the Hammers' poor run continues.

