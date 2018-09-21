Schalke vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News, Score Prediction & More

The Bundesliga resumes this Saturday, as last season's champions face their closest challengers from the 2017/18 season. Bayern, who recorded a comfortable 2-0 away win over Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night, will be looking to continue their 100% winning start to the season.

In contrast, Schalke will desperately be looking to pick up their first points of the season, with three consecutive defeats leaving them languishing in 17th.

If tradition is anything to go by, it seems that Schalke already have their work cut out. The previous ten meetings between the two sides have seen Bayern on the winning side seven times, with the other three score draws. In fact, the last time Schalke beat the Bavarian juggernauts in the Bundesliga was in a 2-0 win way back in 2010.