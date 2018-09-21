'Sign Him': Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Move for Former Transfer Target After Great UCL Performance

By 90Min
September 21, 2018

In amongst a busy summer which saw Liverpool spend big on new recruits, one transfer which slipped through the cracks was the signing of Lyon star Nabil Fekir. 

The Frenchman went on to star for the French side against Manchester City on Wednesday night and left Liverpool fans longing for what might have been.

The arrival of the attacker on Merseyside seemed inevitable during the summer, with the deal looking all but complete ahead of the World Cup, but for reasons which remain unknown to a full extent the move did not go through.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

There were suggestions that an ongoing knee problem had provided a snag in the move going through, with Fekir apparently unable to successfully complete a medical on those grounds, though that suggestion was never confirmed.

Lyon opened their Champions League campaign with a shock 2-1 win away to Manchester City on Wednesday, and Fekir took his chance upon his first appearance in England since his failed summer move to show Liverpool fans exactly what they are missing.

Having been viewed as the ideal replacement for the departed Philippe Coutinho, Fekir took firm control of Lyon’s victory at the Etihad, laying on an assist for the opening goal of the match before firing one of his own past Ederson to put the French side in control with a fine finish.

It was an accomplished performance from the highly-rated 25-year-old, and it has left Liverpool fans hoping to see their club return to negotiations over a deal for the Lyon captain in the near future.

Here is a selection of how some Liverpool fans reacted to Fekir’s performance against Manchester City on Twitter...

