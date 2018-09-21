Unai Emery Demands Defensive Improvement at Arsenal Despite Comfortable Vorskla Victory

September 21, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has warned his players that although they scored four goals on Thursday night's Europa League win over FC Vorskla, they must guard from complacency and find a way to keep clean sheets.

Coming off the back of a comfortable 4-2 victory at the Emirates to the lesser-known Ukrainian outfit, Gunners boss Emery spoke about the team's performance and what they took from the result.

As reported via football.london, Emery stated: "We are happy because the first match here with our supporters was very important to win and also at the beginning of this competition to take the confidence and the first victory is important.

"The first 60 minutes was very good, with imposing our ideas against them and winning metres on the pitch to be near their goal.

"With the four goals we were in a good moment but we want to be competitive for 90 minutes and the last 20 minutes we conceded chances and we need to improve."

The former PSG boss made it abundantly clear what frustrated him most about Thursday night's Europa League encounter: "The disappointment tonight was the two goals conceded, but I think the first 60 minutes was very good and we are going to continue progressing with that idea.

"We are speaking before each match about having the mentality to not concede easy chances.


"Today was a good opportunity not to concede goals. But the last 20 minutes we need to do better on this competitive aspect."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Emery briefly discussed the low attendance for the first European tie of Arsenal's season. He added: "We need to show our supporters we are excited for this competition.


"We want to do good in this Europa League. It’s step by step and I’m sure they will come little by little here with us, but also it is our work to bring them here."

