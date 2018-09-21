'A Young Man With a Great Future': Former Man Utd Star Paul McGrath Defends Under Fire Pochettino

Manchester United and Aston Villa legend Paul McGrath has taken to Twitter to defend under pressure Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has been left reeling after Spurs' recent run of three straight defeats, and questions are being asked about his recruitment (or lack of) during the summer.

Speculation has been rife that Pochettino is at serious risk of losing his job, but McGrath believes that fans are overreacting, claiming that Pochettino has a great future in the game - which he should allowed to fulfil in north London.

Wow, as a sports watcher, I’m amazed at the reaction to Spurs, or should I say this reaction to Pochettino’s latest defeat, so many times you see the mob hungry for someone’s head . This is a young man with a great future, please let him have it. Yours in Sport . — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) September 21, 2018

Although McGrath has no direct link to Tottenham, his analysis of the situation at the club appears to be spot on. Pochettino is currently working with a squad of players who are clearly fatigued from the World Cup and previous Premier League seasons, talk of the sack is premature at best, and at worst, crazy.

Spurs will look to turn around this poor run of form when they travel to Brighton this weekend, although it's not the kind of fixture the north London club would have wanted at this stage in the season.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

On paper, Brighton's squad is inferior to that of Tottenham, but the Seagulls have a habit of turning up against the big boys, already registering a win over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium this season.

Chris Hughton's men also beat north London rivals Arsenal at home last season, so Pochettino's men will need to be at their best to overcome a resilient Brighton side.