Arsenal vs Everton Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates in Sunday's late kick off with the hope of extending their current four game unbeaten run.

Recent hard-fought away wins against Cardiff and Newcastle displayed a resilience that was often lacking under Arsene Wenger and will give Gunners fans cause for optimism heading into the weekend.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Everton travel to London hoping to avoid successive league defeats after coming out second best against West Ham at Goodison Park last weekend. The Toffees find themselves in tenth, having drawn three of their opening five games of the season.

A win for Everton could see them leapfrog their opponents on Sunday, while Arsenal will have their sights fixed firmly on fourth-placed Watford; a victory for Unai Emery's side could draw them level on points with the Hornets.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's game:

Classic Encounter





Everton 2-5 Arsenal (22/10/2017)





Arsene Wenger's side became the first team in Premier League history to score 100 goals against any opponent as they overcame a struggling Everton side managed by Ronald Koeman in 2017.

Arsenal found themselves behind with Wayne Rooney curling home spectacularly from 20 yards out. After that though it was all Arsenal, as goals from Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil and Alexdandre Lacazette put the Gunners 3-1 up at half-time.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Aaron Ramsey added a late fourth before Petr Cech inexplicably gifted the ball to substitute Oumar Niasse to score a late consolation for Everton. Alexis Sanchez then added further gloss to the scoreline with an angled finish for Arsenal's fifth deep into injury time.

Key Battle

Theo Walcott vs Nacho Monreal





Theo Walcott returns to face his former club in fine form. The 29-year-old has benefited from consistent game time on Merseyside, with two goals already to his name this season. He will be hoping to add to that tally on Sunday against a club where he ultimately flattered to deceive.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Nacho Monreal is likely to start for Arsenal at left-back with Sead Kolasinac still absent with a knee injury.

The experienced Spaniard, now 32, will be wary of Walcott's pace and counter-attacking threat and will need all the help he can get from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the Gabon star find himself moved out to the left wing.

Team News





Unai Emery has no fresh injury concerns heading into Sunday's fixture, though the Spaniard remains without long-term absentees Laurent Koscielny (achilles) and Sead Kolasinac (knee).

Alexandre Lacazette, rested for Thursday's 4-2 win against Vorskla Poltava, can expect to be restored to the starting XI following promising performances against Newcastle and Cardiff.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Everton's lengthy injury list with Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka absent has tested the defensive depth of Marco Silva's squad in recent weeks.

Summer signings Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina are also both yet to feature having suffered injury setbacks of their own, though Mina having been introduced into team training earlier this week may be deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

Brazilian talisman Richarlison returns from the suspension he picked up against Bournemouth.

Potential Arsenal Lineup: (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerín, Mustafi, Papasthathopoulos, Monreal; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Ozil, Ramsey, Aubameyang; Lacazette.





Potential Everton Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Zouma, Digne; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison; Tosun.

Prediction

With 13 goals in the last two league meetings between the sides, Sunday's game promises goals.

Arsenal have struggled for consistent performances so far this term, though a recent run of four wins, though somewhat unconvincing at times, have lifted spirits around the Emirates.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite showing patches of quality in attack, Everton's inability to see out games has cost them valuable points this season. Arsenal's dynamic forwards, buoyed by recent performances, will prove too much for an Everton defence missing crucial experience at the Emirates.





Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Everton