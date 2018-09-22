Report: Barcelona Plots Summer Move for Paul Pogba

Barcelona has made plans to watch Paul Pogba in every game for the remainder of the season as it plans to sign the Manchester United midfielder next summer, according to reports.

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

The France international was subject to interest from the Spanish giants throughout the summer, after a constant stream of reports documented his alleged fractured relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho. 

However, while Barcelona was unable to secure his signature in the summer, the Mirror have claimed that it remains eager to sign the midfielder, and is set to keep a close eye on him in every game for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. 

Barcelona's hierarchy, which includes general manager Pep Segura and technical directors Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes, has been handed the responsibility of overseeing Pogba's progress ahead of tabling more than £100m to the Red Devils for his services. 

The Blaugrana was present as the World Cup winner netted two goals during United's 3-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek, and plans to do the same for the rest of the campaign. 

The reigning La Liga champions remain of the belief that Pogba is keen to switch Old Trafford for Camp Nou next summer after his agent, Mino Raiola, made all the right noises - ensuring he is their primary target in the next summer window. 

With a truce between the 25-year-old and Mourinho established, Pogba has gone on to start the campaign in impressive fashion. The World Cup winner has scored four goals in six games, a tally which has him on course for his most prolific return at United after only managing nine and six in his first two-years respectively.  

