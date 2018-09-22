Everton's Richarlison Expresses Delight at Playing With 'Idol' Neymar Following Brazil Debut

Everton forward Richarlison has described making his Brazil debut alongside "idol" Neymar as an "unforgettable experience".

The 21-year-old made his bow for the Selecao earlier this month, after scoring three goals for the Toffees following his £44m move from Watford in the summer, capping his first start for his nation with a brace against El Savador in a 5-0 win.

While representing his country was a special occasion, Richarlison revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail how playing alongside Neymar made the occasion an even more memorable one; whilst also confirming what the Paris Saint-Germain star wrote on his shirt after the game.

He said: "He wrote a message. It said, "God bless you, golden boy". I have Neymar's shirt from that game, as well as my own. I am going to get them framed and put them in a room in my house, so that when people come to visit they can see this.

"Neymar has been my idol since childhood. I've always followed his progress and always tried to mirror myself in the way he plays. I've also tried imitating some of his haircuts! I wanted the mohawk but I didn't have the right products and after five minutes my hair would flop down!

"I remembered this (while we were on international duty). During lunchtime one day, I told him and this made the whole room fall about laughing! They thought it was hilarious. Playing with him was an unforgettable experience."

Despite his fine goal-scoring start to life at Everton, Richarlison has already seen red after his sending off against Bournemouth. However, he believes he's learned from the incident as he pushes to return against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

He continued, stating: "I was in the stadium last Sunday, watching my team-mates give their all, wishing I could be alongside them doing the same. The red card was upsetting but I've learned. It won't happen again."