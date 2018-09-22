Gareth Southgate Set for Surprise Scouting Trip to Burnley to Assess In-Form Callum Wilson

England manager Gareth Southgate will travel to Turf Moor on Saturday to scout Bournemouth striker Callum Willson ahead of the next international break, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form the season as the Cherries continue to impress in the Premier League. Wilson has been directly involved in five goals in as many matches already and has been the key part of Eddie Howe's side, who sit in fifth place ahead of the weekend's action.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

England currently relies on Harry Kane as the main source of their goals, although both Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck have been used when Southgate rotates his side.

Following the retirement of Jamie Vardy, however, a space has opened up within the Three Lions squad which Southgate is looking to fill ahead of the next international break.

The Daily Mail claim that Southgate will be in attendance in the north-west this weekend primarily as a scouting trip to assess his attacking options, with Wilson currently the leading contender to receive a senior call-up.

All this talk about Troy Deeney been in England squad yet no ones mentioning Callum Wilson who has deserved a call up for years. He’s a right handful and exactly what we need to partner Kane. — Crouchyy (@KieranBarrett96) September 21, 2018

The England boss will also have the chance to keep an eye on the likes of James Tarkowski and Lewis Cook when Burnley host Bournemouth on Saturday, two players who were on Southgate's standby list for the World Cup.

Rumours of a potential call-up to the senior squad for Wilson have been doing the rounds for some time, especially after his start to life in the Premier League back in 2015.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Wilson scored five goals in the opening seven games of Bournemouth's maiden season in the Premier League, but a cruciate ligament injury then ruled the striker out for the majority of the campaign, scuppering any chances of making England's Euro 2016 squad.