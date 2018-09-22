Getafe 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Diego Simeone's Side Earn Comfortable Win

Atletico Madrid made it back to back clean sheets in all competitions for the first time this season after a convincing 2-0 win over Getafe.
The hosts headed into the game four places above Atletico after a run of four games without defeat which included three wins, whilst Atletico were without a win in their previous two La Liga encounters, but it was indeed the visitors who took an early lead.
A fearsome strike from Thomas Lemar from around 35 yards out cannoned off the crossbar and, rather unfortunately for David Soria in the Getafe goal, rebounded off his back and trickled into the goal in what will go down as an own goal - though he wouldn't have known much about it.
Despite going behind, Getafe were edging possession and still creating chances, however on the hour mark Lemar got his goal after a lovely flowing move from Atletico. He received the ball from Koke and rounded the keeper before tucking the ball home to double his side's lead.
After Getafe went down to ten men following Ivan Alejo's red card, Atletico were able to comfortably see the game out and take all three points back to Madrid. Here is a breakdown of events.
GETAFE
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Soria (5); Suarez (5), Bruno (6), Cabrera (6), Antunes (7); Portillo (6), Arambarri (6), Dakonam (6), Ndiaye (5); Rodriguez (6), Molina (5).
Substitutes: Alejo (3), Guardiola (5), Cristoforo (6).
ATLETICO MADRID
Key Talking Point
La Liga season as manager of Atletico and he more than anyone was keen for his side to put in a convincing performance on Saturday, which they duly did.
Getafe were a team in form heading into the clash, but Atletico reduced them to very few clear cut chances and controlled the game for large parts.
Once they went two goals ahead, they never looked like surrendering the lead and were able to see the game out comfortably to get just their second league win of the season.
If you were being critical you could argue they should've created more in front of gaol given the attacking talent they have, however Simeone's priority would have been to get a win of any sort so a 2-0 win away from home marks a good days work for his side.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Oblak (8); Juanfran (7), Gimenez (7), Hernandez (7), Luis (8); Koke (7), Rodri (7), Saul (6), Lemar (9*); Costa (6), Griezmann (7).
Substitutes: Partey (6), Godin (6), Correa (6).
STAR MAN -
After being denied of his first goal for his new club in the first half, there was no taking Atleti's second goal from him after Lemar neatly rounded the keeper and tucked the ball home. He proved to be a real threat all over the pitch in a performance which will excite the Atletico fans a lot.
WORST PLAYER - By his standards, Diego Costa had a very quiet game. He got very little service from his teammates in the first half and struggled to leave his mark on the match in the second half.
He got his first real chance of the game in the 75th minute and it was a golden opportunity, however he struck it straight at the keeper who parried it away with ease.
He hasn't scored a La Liga goal so far this season and his drought continues after what was an underwhelming performance from the Spaniard.
Looking Ahead
Having won just their second game of the season, Simeone's side will be keen to carry their winning momentum into Tuesday night when they take on SD Huesca before travelling to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday to take on fierce city rivals Real Madrid.