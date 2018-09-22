Getafe 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Diego Simeone's Side Earn Comfortable Win

Atletico Madrid made it back to back clean sheets in all competitions for the first time this season after a convincing 2-0 win over Getafe.



The hosts headed into the game four places above Atletico after a run of four games without defeat which included three wins, whilst Atletico were without a win in their previous two La Liga encounters, but it was indeed the visitors who took an early lead.

A fearsome strike from Thomas Lemar from around 35 yards out cannoned off the crossbar and, rather unfortunately for David Soria in the Getafe goal, rebounded off his back and trickled into the goal in what will go down as an own goal - though he wouldn't have known much about it.



Despite going behind, Getafe were edging possession and still creating chances, however on the hour mark Lemar got his goal after a lovely flowing move from Atletico . He received the ball from Koke and rounded the keeper before tucking the ball home to double his side's lead.



After Getafe went down to ten men following Ivan Alejo's red card, Atletico were able to comfortably see the game out and take all three points back to Madrid. Here is a breakdown of events.

Starting XI: Soria (5); Suarez (5), Bruno (6), Cabrera (6), Antunes (7); Portillo (6), Arambarri (6), Dakonam (6), Ndiaye (5); Rodriguez (6), Molina (5).



Substitutes: Alejo (3), Guardiola (5), Cristoforo (6).

Getafe were a team in form heading into the clash, but Atletico reduced them to very few clear cut chances and controlled the game for large parts.

Getafe were a team in form heading into the clash, but Atletico reduced them to very few clear cut chances and controlled the game for large parts.

Once they went two goals ahead, they never looked like surrendering the lead and were able to see the game out comfortably to get just their second league win of the season.



If you were being critical you could argue they should've created more in front of gaol given the attacking talent they have, however Simeone's priority would have been to get a win of any sort so a 2-0 win away from home marks a good days work for his side.

Starting XI: Oblak (8); Juanfran (7), Gimenez (7), Hernandez (7), Luis (8); Koke (7), Rodri (7), Saul (6), Lemar (9*); Costa (6), Griezmann (7).



Substitutes: Partey (6), Godin (6), Correa (6).



