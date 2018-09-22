Jose Mourinho Lifts Lid on 'Difficult' Preparation During Man Utd's Congested Run of Fixtures

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed the need for a quick turn around during the club's intense fixture list has made preparations for a game 'much more difficult', but insists he remains confident of his players to overcome any lingering fatigue.

The Red Devils are two games into their congested list of fixtures across three competitions which sees them play seven games in three weeks, with a match headed their way almost every three days.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Despite United starting the run of fixtures with two wins on the spin, the intensity of such a period leaves time for recovery and preparation severely limited - a fact which is not lost on Mourinho.

"The two days in between [games] are hard. When you have three days, it’s much easier and you have one day to work tactically," Mourinho told the club's website.

"When you have two days, it’s much, much, much more difficult because everything is about recovering from the match and then preparing for the next one.

"But the team is finding stability and confidence levels are important. We're back at home after three away wins, and I think the atmosphere will be very positive for us. We know it’s going to be difficult but we are confident," he added.

United come up against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, and with both sides buoyed by a victory in their last league outing Mourinho is expecting a difficult afternoon to await his side at Old Trafford.

"They have a winning mentality from the Championship and they arrive in the Premier League getting good results," he said.

"Even against the champions [Manchester City], they had a positive result [a 1-1 draw at home] and a very good performance, so confidence is high and they’re a very difficult opponent for us."

A League Cup fixture against Frank Lampard's Derby awaits on Tuesday, following Saturday's encounter with Wolves.