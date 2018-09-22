Liverpool Fans Excited as World Cup Star's Return From Injury Set to Boost Mohamed Salah Form

Liverpool have been boosted by the return of Dejan Lovren to first team training, and fans have been speaking out as to how the Croatian's return to fitness could help bring the best out of their talisman, Mohamed Salah.

World Cup finalist Lovren has been out of action this season due to a pelvic injury, but manager Jürgen Klopp revealed ahead of their Premier League clash with Southampton that the defender is on course to return to the matchday squad by the end of the month.

Liverpool fans haven't taken the news of Lovren's return at face value. Supporters have instead taken to social media to explain what impact the 29-year-old could have on Salah this season, with the Egyptian so far failing to live up to expectations.

Dejan Lovren returning to training could help Salah regain his form again. Both players have motivated themselves last season with their friendship and bonding, so whether Lovren is starting or not it would be a boost for Salah. pic.twitter.com/Y6EaTYuW2r — Samue (@VintageSalah) September 20, 2018

That was my exact thoughts when I saw Salah's Instagram story on Dejan.. — Issa (@issa_fd2) September 20, 2018

I said it already, Salah was just love"ren"sick. He'll come back stronger. — Safa Bel (@safaBel) September 20, 2018

I think Salah has been uptight because of his disagreement with the Egyptian FA. Doesn't seem like a man who likes conflict. You're right that Lovren's presence may help him. — colin bannon (@colbanno) September 20, 2018

You know, I think Dejan Lovren returning to training could be the best thing to happen to Mo Salah right now. There's clearly something on Salah's mind and at times like that, you want your friends around you. In that regard, I don't think Lovren's return should be understated. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) September 19, 2018

Watch him going on a scoring run now 😂😂💪🏻💪🏻 — Liam Nevin (@liam_nevin12) September 19, 2018

Although Salah has struggled to live up to his high expectations so far, the club's impressive win over Paris Saint-Germain will put the wind in their sails this weekend.

Salah has scored just three goals so far this season - against West Ham, Southampton and Brighton - but fans will be confident that the Egyptian will rediscover last season's devastating form sooner rather than later.

The Reds will need Salah to be at his best if the club hopes of getting through the next few weeks unscathed. Liverpool face Chelsea twice in the space of just a few days, with matches against Napoli and Manchester City also in the pipeline.