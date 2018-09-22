Liverpool Fans Excited as World Cup Star's Return From Injury Set to Boost Mohamed Salah Form

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

Liverpool have been boosted by the return of Dejan Lovren to first team training, and fans have been speaking out as to how the Croatian's return to fitness could help bring the best out of their talisman, Mohamed Salah.

World Cup finalist Lovren has been out of action this season due to a pelvic injury, but manager Jürgen Klopp revealed ahead of their Premier League clash with Southampton that the defender is on course to return to the matchday squad by the end of the month.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool fans haven't taken the news of Lovren's return at face value. Supporters have instead taken to social media to explain what impact the 29-year-old could have on Salah this season, with the Egyptian so far failing to live up to expectations.

Although Salah has struggled to live up to his high expectations so far, the club's impressive win over Paris Saint-Germain will put the wind in their sails this weekend.

Salah has scored just three goals so far this season - against West Ham, Southampton and Brighton - but fans will be confident that the Egyptian will rediscover last season's devastating form sooner rather than later.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Reds will need Salah to be at his best if the club hopes of getting through the next few weeks unscathed. Liverpool face Chelsea twice in the space of just a few days, with matches against Napoli and Manchester City also in the pipeline.

